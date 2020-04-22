CHEYENNE – A Pennsylvania man visiting his son in Cheyenne was federally charged for allegedly possessing a firearm as a felon April 2.
Michael Bryan Deluca was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, which carries maximum penalties of up to 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine. The federal government also is moving for a detention hearing and is asking that Deluca remain detained.
The government says Deluca is a serious flight risk and a danger to the community, according to its motion. The crime also involved a firearm.
Cheyenne police stopped Deluca when he was driving on Lincolnway because the temporary Pennsylvania registration on his car didn’t show up as a registered vehicle when that information was entered into the officer’s system, according to court documents.
Deluca originally falsely identified himself as Jack McAlley, but officers discovered his true identity. A K9 was sent to the car to see if there were any drugs, but detected none, according to court documents. During this search, however, Deluca admitted to lying about his name and told officers there was a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat.
Upon searching the car, officers found a .40-caliber Kahr Arms pistol with the serial number on the gun “obliterated,” according to court documents. When officers searched Deluca’s real name, they found he was a convicted felon and had an outstanding warrant out of Pennsylvania for a parole violation, for also being a felon in possession of a firearm.
When officers interviewed Deluca at the Laramie County jail, he said he bought the gun from a “crackhead” off the street in Philadelphia for $100, according to court documents. He also admitted that he knew he wasn’t supposed to be in possession of a firearm.
Deluca’s identity also was confirmed by his parole officer in Pennsylvania, according to court documents. Officers also noted that Kahr Arms firearms are made in the state of Pennsylvania, so that firearm was also brought to Wyoming via interstate commerce via Deluca.