Wyoming Department of Corrections logo
Photo by David Birozy on Unsplash

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — Nonviolent felons can now regain the right to own and use guns, serve on a jury and hold public office in the state, the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus