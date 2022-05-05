CHEYENNE – It’s unclear from the Cheyenne Police Department’s annual report whether felony personal and property crimes increased last year, and, if so, by how much.
The report, released Wednesday, said the number of felony cases with “workable leads” stayed largely the same in multiple categories between the 2020 report and 2021, or they slightly decreased.
The report included only numbers for felony offenses that were assigned to detectives for investigation. Of those, 148 were people crimes (down from 151 reported in 2020) and 110 were property crimes (down from 120).
“Felony cases, as determined by Wyoming statute, are forwarded to the Detective Bureau for review and assignment. Cases that do not have workable leads are not assigned to a detective, and instead go into an inactive status pending any changes or developments,” the report explained. It added that each detective is typically working on 25-30 cases at any time.
However, it is how many cases in each category were not considered “workable” and assigned to detectives for investigation, and therefore were not included in these totals. The department was unable to provide these numbers late Thursday afternoon.
Data from one category, provided to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas on Thursday, suggest the total numbers of people and property cases were much higher than those highlighted in the report.
Felony motor vehicle theft offenses in 2021 totaled 342, and misdemeanor offenses totaled 48, according to this data. Twenty-three arrests were made in these felony cases, and two arrests were made for the misdemeanors.
The statistics showed that 2021’s totals were close to double 2020’s numbers for both felony and misdemeanor motor vehicle thefts. In 2020, there were 181 felony and 26 vehicle thefts.
The annual report from 2020 is structured the same way. Rather than offense totals, it also highlights the numbers of felony personal and property crimes referred to detectives for investigation. For at least four years prior to that year, CPD’s annual report included many felony offense totals.
Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco did not return calls for comment.
‘Workable’ felony totals
According to the new document, the city saw three homicides assigned to detectives in 2021 – the same as in 2020. There were three attempted homicides assigned.
Sexual assault incidents assigned to detectives dropped very slightly from 2020. Adult cases totaled 40 in 2020 and 37 in 2021, and child cases went from 33 in 2020 to 32 in 2021.
Assigned aggravated assault cases dropped to 15 incidents in 2021 from 20 the previous year.
Robberies assigned within the Detective Bureau went up by one in 2021, totaling seven such cases.
Domestic violence incidents were not included as a category in the assigned cases section, but the report said 341 people in 2021 were victims of a domestic violence crime or battery.
Felony child abuse/neglect cases assigned to detectives dropped from 19 in 2020 to 13 in 2021. Assigned child exploitation cases remained the same as the previous year at nine.
Assigned felony kidnapping cases dropped from three in 2020 to two in 2021, although one case of attempted kidnapping was also assigned in 2021.
Felony stalking cases assigned to detectives decreased to two in 2021 from six the previous year.
Also assigned to detectives this year were 24 “less-common people crimes,” though it was unclear from the report what those entailed.
As for property crimes, 39 felony burglaries were assigned to detectives this year. The department reported 463 instances of victimization related to burglaries.
Assigned felony motor vehicle thefts were down to 18 in 2021 from 20 the year prior.
The total number of felony larcenies assigned to detectives remained nearly the same, although the types differed between years. In 2021, 11 of a total 19 were considered grand larceny, while eight of the 19 were from a motor vehicle. All 20 incidents recorded in 2020 were considered grand larceny.