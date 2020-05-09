CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is partnering with the BISSELL Pet Foundation in their “Empty the Shelters” event that aims to get pets adopted across the country starting today.
This event runs from through Sunday, May 17, and during this time, people can adopt pets from the shelter for $25. The animal shelter is still open to virtual adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, interim CEO Sue Castaneda said.
The animal shelter will then receive $100 for every dog they adopt out through the Empty the Shelters program and $50 for every cat. The $25 adoption fee still includes microchips, the first set of vaccines, a rabies shot and a free visit to a participating vet.
Castaneda said the shelter is gradually starting to offer more services again, but during the past few weeks, pets have been available for adoption via their website. People can go to the shelter’s website and see the available pets for adoption, fill out a form and schedule a meet-and-greet with the pet.
If it all goes well, people can take their new furry family member home right then and there. Through this process, Castaneda said the shelter has been able to adopt out quite a few pets.
When the pandemic first started, she added that a lot of the animal shelter’s pets were in foster care, and those foster parents ended up adopting those pets, which has been very positive.
People can also adopt pets from Black Dog Animal Rescue during this time. Executive Director Britney Wallesch said their adoption process hasn’t really changed, and people can go to their website to see what pets are up for adoption.
People can fill out an adoption form and then schedule a time to meet their potential new pet, she said.
This is also true for Yola’s Pet Fund/Rescue, which is also still doing adoptions, founder Janet Marschner said. She added that she’s noticed an increased interest in pet adoption during the pandemic, but is also screening people carefully to make sure an adoption isn’t just as a result of temporary loneliness.
Marschner added that the fund recently got a grant and plans to distribute pet food across the state of Wyoming so no pets go hungry amid the pandemic. To support the pet fund, people can go to Yola’s website and make a donation. Marschner said the fund is 100% volunteer based.
Wallesch also said that two out of the three fundraisers Black Dog usually hosts had to be canceled because of COVID-19, so any donations people can make to the pet rescue would be appreciated.
During this time, Castaneda said any financial contributions to the animal shelter would be greatly appreciated, and people can also go to smile.amazon.com to buy items from the animal shelter’s wish list that ship directly to them.
She said the shelter is losing money on fundraising events such as the Fur Ball, which has been postponed until July 31. Despite that fact, people are still being very supportive, and shelter officials couldn’t be more thankful.