CHEYENNE – Phase two of the Evers Boulevard reconstruction project in northeast Cheyenne began Monday, March 2.
Due to the project, Evers Boulevard will be closed to through traffic from Evergreen Street to Ranger Drive. This section of Evers will remain closed for the duration of the project, which is anticipated to continue through summer.
Access to nearby Jessup Elementary will be maintained, but caution is recommended for pedestrians walking in the area.
Reiman Corporation is the general contractor for this project, which is funded through the sixth-penny sales tax.