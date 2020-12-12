LARAMIE – Pheasant hunters in southeast Wyoming will be happy to learn the Downar Game Bird Farm will continue stocking birds at Glendo State Park and Goshen County Walk-In Areas 24, 29 and 63 through the week of Dec. 14.
Pheasant hunters should note that the Springer/Bump Sullivan Wildlife Habitat Management Area closed to pheasant hunting on Nov. 13.
There have been several instances of hunters pursuing pheasants at Springer WHMA in recent days, despite the property now being closed to pheasant hunting.
Hunters are urged to check the 2020 Upland Game Bird Regulations before setting out to hunt.