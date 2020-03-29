CHEYENNE – The Piatigorsky Foundation has made the decision to cancel all remaining tours of the 2019-20 season in order to comply with social distancing recommendations due to COVID-19. This includes the tour of Wyoming originally scheduled to take place April 21-27 and feature pianist Richard Dowling.
The Wyoming Arts Council, in partnership with The Piatigorsky Foundation, will work together to reschedule the events for the fall.
The Muriel & Seymour Thickman Family Charitable Trust in Sheridan makes these tours possible in Wyoming, providing free public concerts and school outreach programs.
For more information, contact Taylor Craig with the Wyoming Arts Council at 307-274-6673 or taylor.craig@wyo.gov.