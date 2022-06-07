THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
321 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
GOSHEN LARAMIE PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BILL, BORDEAUX, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK,
CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK, GUERNSEY,
HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LUSK, REDBIRD,
REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
People look through damaged storage units from a Monday-morning plane crash on Tuesday at Cheyenne Storage. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Firefighters from Cheyenne Fire Rescue work to extinguish a blaze following a single-engine plane crash Monday morning at Cheyenne Storage near Nationway. Courtesy Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page
People look through damaged storage units from a Monday-morning plane crash on Tuesday at Cheyenne Storage. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Michael Smith
People look through damaged storage units from a Monday morning plane crash on Tuesday at Cheyenne Storage. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Investigators examine the wreckage following a single-engine plane crash Monday morning at Cheyenne Storage near Nationway. Photo by Chloe Wallace
Firefighters are seen at Cheyenne Storage following a single-engine plane crash Monday morning. Screen shot taken at 9:50 a.m. Monday from News of Cheyenne StandbyNews on Facebook
Smoke is seen from westbound Nationway following a single-engine plane crash at Cheyenne Storage Monday morning. Photo by Kc "Hollywood" Aaron
Firefighters from Cheyenne Fire Rescue work to extinguish a blaze following a single-engine plane crash Monday morning at Cheyenne Storage near Nationway. Courtesy Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page
The scene of Monday morning's plane crash at Cheyenne Storage is seen from Nationway. Photo by Tony Edwards via Facebook
Investigators examine the wreckage following a single-engine plane crash Monday morning at Cheyenne Storage near Nationway. Photo by Chloe Wallace
CHEYENNE – A pilot whose plane crashed into a storage facility here on Memorial Day had told air traffic control that he couldn't make it back to Cheyenne Regional Airport to land, a federal report said. The pilot was killed in the incident, which did not injure anyone on the ground.
According to a two-page National Transportation Safety Board preliminary accident report released Monday, the pilot had, shortly after takeoff, declared an emergency with the ATC tower personnel. He reported that he had “an engine failure” and was about 4 miles south of the airport, NTSB recounted.
He later stated that "he would not be able to land at the airport and intended to land in a field. He also stated that he was 'on fire' and asked ATC to send fire rescue," the federal agency wrote. "Video cameras from a local business captured a portion of the accident sequence which showed the airplane descending, near vertical, with a right roll."
The Express 2000 RG plane crashed into Cheyenne Storage, 616 Crook Ave. The pilot had intended to fly to Texas, according to federal documents.
"The initial impact point was a divot in the concrete. The wreckage path continued about 15 ft into a storage locker. A post crash fire ensued which consumed a majority of the airplane," NTSB recounted.
The emergency landing appeared to have caused a relatively small blaze at the storage business, and it was extinguished in about half an hour. The pilot, who federal and local authorities have not identified, was said to have been its sole occupant. No update was immediately available Tuesday from the Laramie County Coroner’s Office.
Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report.
Brian Martin is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's managing editor.