PINE BLUFFS – The Pine Bluffs Branch Library will be temporarily closed while a construction crew repairs the concrete in front of the building’s entrance.
The date of the closure is dependent on weather conditions, but will occur within the next four weeks.
As soon as the library receives finalized dates from the construction crew, the closure information will be posted on the organization’s website (LaramieCountyLibrary.org) and social media channels.
The closure is expected to last for three days. Call the library in Cheyenne at 307-634-3561 with questions or concerns.