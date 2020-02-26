CHEYENNE – The town of Pine Bluffs will now be officially required to pay property taxes on its publicly run day care center, according to a recent Wyoming Supreme Court opinion.
The court opinion issued Feb. 19 reversed Laramie County District Judge Timothy Day’s ruling that stated Pine Bluffs didn’t have to pay taxes on its day care facility and reinstated the Laramie County Board of Equalization’s ruling that the facility did have to be taxed.
The crux of the case stemmed around if the building that was being used for the day care was being used primarily for a governmental purpose, according to the opinion. Currently, state law doesn’t say that a publicly run day care constitutes being used primarily for a “government purpose.”
It should also be noted that the public day care isn’t free, and does require people to pay a fee to use the services, according to the opinion.
The Supreme Court examined whether the county Board of Equalization’s ruling was in accordance with the law and supported by substantial evidence. Ultimately, the court found that the county board acted justly.
The Supreme Court found: that there was enough evidence to support that a day care is usually a private enterprise; case law recognized that when municipalities are participating in private sector activities, they’re acting in its proprietary capacity; the county board correctly applied the law with its finding, and there wasn’t any reversible error.
Pine Bluffs has been operating a public day care facility since the 1970s to address the need for child care because at that time there weren’t any privately run day care facilities in the eastern Laramie County town that sits on the Nebraska border, according to the opinion. In 2009, the town moved the day care facility from the community center to a separate building, which is when it started paying taxes on the day care.
Laramie County Assessor Kenneth Guille said the day care facility’s new building was assessed at about $600,000 and owes an annual property tax of about $4,350. The tax value can fluctuate, depending on how the facility is appraised.
Pine Bluffs Mayor Alan Curtis didn’t return calls requesting comment as of press time.
In 2015, when a private day care facility opened in Pine Bluffs, the town considered whether there was still a need to offer public day care and ultimately decided to keep operating the day care facility. This was also the year the town decided to challenge whether it should be paying taxes on the day care center.
It was at this point the town appealed the county assessor and county treasurer’s decision to the Laramie County Board of Equalization and then to Laramie County District Court.
When a person appeals their property evaluation, whether it’s exempt or not, they pay taxes under protest, and those taxes are kept in escrow until the matter is resolved, Guille said.
Laramie County Treasurer Trudy Eisele said the day care facility is current on its taxes and isn’t delinquent. She said it has been paying its taxes throughout this process.
Guille said the Supreme Court opinion was good because it offered more guidance on governmental exceptions. But going forward, he said he’d prefer that guidance come from legislation and not litigation.
A bill proposed during this year’s budget session, Senate File 59, would have offered further guidance on governmental exemptions. But it failed introduction in the Senate by 12 in support, 17 against and one excused. During a budget session, a bill must get a vote of two-thirds in support in order to be introduced.
Guille said with this bill failing, he anticipates this is an issue that will be worked on during the interim session.