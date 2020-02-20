CHEYENNE – Pine Bluffs Municipal Airport is one of 10 in Wyoming to receive an airport safety and infrastructure grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Wednesday that the department will award $7.2 million in grants to 10 airports in Wyoming, which is a portion of the $520.5 million total that will be invested in airports across the country.
The airports receiving Airport Improvement Program grants in Wyoming this round include:
• Casper/Natrona County International Airport – $253,911 to fund renovating and expanding a snow removal equipment building and $850,000 to fund the purchase of snow removal equipment
• Yellowstone Regional Airport – $1,441,029 to fund building an access road, and building or improving a parking lot
• Dixon Airport – $183,000 to fund runway repairs
• Evanston-Uinta County Burns Field – $317,429 to fund rebuilding an apron
• Jackson Hole Airport – $2,764,003 to fund repairing an access road
• Pine Bluffs Municipal Airport – $181,865 to fund construction of a terminal building and building or improving a hanger
• Powell Municipal Airport – $621,390 to fund building a taxiway
• Riverton Regional Airport – $150,000 to purchase or repair an emergency generator and $200,000 to fund repairing a taxiway
• Hot Springs County Airport – $169,386 to fund a new airport master plan or study
• Worland Municipal Airport – $155,867 to fund widening a taxiway