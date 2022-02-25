CHEYENNE – Stephanie Ann Barth will perform "Music at St. Mark's," a pipe organ recital, starting at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Mark's Episcopal Church.

Barth will perform works by Bach, Vierne, Widor, Mathias, Wammes and more during the event, which is free and open to the public.

St. Mark's is located at 1908 Central Ave. in downtown Cheyenne.

