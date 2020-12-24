GILLETTE – The Powder River Basin has a new dog in town. Gillette is now the headquarters for a team of pipeline leak detection dogs.
K9 Pipe Inspections is a pipeline leak detection company that uses highly trained detection dogs to locate hard-to-find leaks in buried oil, gas and salt water disposal pipelines.
K9 Pipe Inspections CEO Mich Hager said, “We are pleased to announce our move to the energy capital of the nation. We believe this move will place us strategically between several key oil and gas regions in the Northwest so our highly trained dogs can be quickly made available to operators needing our services.”
Pipeline leak detection dogs are often used to inspect pipelines that may be challenging for other technology, such as inaccessible terrain, unpiggable lines and rights of way with multiple lines. Pipeline dogs have been used to help companies ensure a high standard of zero leaks with their highly trained noses.
Founded in 2017, K9 Pipe Inspections uses highly trained dogs to locate leaks for oil and gas pipeline operators and has successfully completed contracts across the U.S.