Cheyenne shelter: Please don't bring cats

As Albany County deals with cat deaths related to plague, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter is dealing with its own animal health issue.

The shelter has had several cats become sick with feline panleukopenia and is implementing intake diversion strategies to help prevent continued spread within the building.

Feline panleukopenia, also known as the feline distemper or feline parvo, is a highly contagious virus that mostly affects unvaccinated kittens.

It doesn't affect people or other types of animals such as dogs. Over the past six weeks, nearly 200 stray cats and kittens have come into the shelter, none of which came with any history of vaccination.

The shelter is asking people who need to surrender a cat to keep the animal at home for the next week while the facility quarantines its existing population. All stray cats that are healthy and not hurt should be left where they are as they are most likely already owned or cared for, the shelter says in a press release.

The shelter is still taking phone calls at 307-632-6655.

— Wyoming Tribune Eagle