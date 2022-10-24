A smartphone

A Facebook start page is shown on a smartphone in Surfside, Florida, on Aug. 21, 2018. AP

 AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

LOVELL – Plaintiffs who allege wrongdoing in the 2014 sale of Tri-County Telephone say they are disappointed, not deterred, by a recent ruling.

“This case is not over and may have a long way to go,” said William “Bill” Loveland, a former TCT board member. He suggested in a statement that he and Barbara Campbell intend to appeal to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

