Weather Alert

GUSTY WINDS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS THE HIGH PLAINS... STRONG WESTERLY WINDS WILL DEVELOP LATE THIS MORNING AND AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 55 MPH AT TIMES THROUGH THE AFTERNOON ENDING EARLY THIS EVENING. SECURE LOOSE OUTDOOR ITEMS AND USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING IN A HIGH A PROFILE VEHICLE. HIGH WIND WARNINGS REMAIN IN EFFECT FOR THE WIND PRONE PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING THROUGH THIS EVENING. FOR MORE INFO PLEASE SEE WEATHER.GOV/CYS