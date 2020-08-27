RAWLINS – Local air medical and ground ambulance crews were busy hauling survivors to area hospitals Tuesday morning after a plane was reported to have crashed near the Rawlins Municipal Airport.
According to the Rawlins Police Department, the plane, a small Lake Amphibian LA-4-200 aircraft equipped with runway capabilities, crashed in a construction area between the runway and Beechcraft Street just after 7 a.m. The plane was observed by witnesses to have just taken off from the airport.
On scene, emergency personnel located three occupants trapped inside the plane, the RPD said.
“They were all alive when we got them out,” John Rutherford, Rawlins fire chief, said. “One was out (of the plane) on arrival, and we extracted two.”
One of the survivors was flown by helicopter to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. Remaining flight occupants were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins.
Upon impact, the aircraft’s emergency locator transmitter was immediately detected by a satellite system. The Robinestte Seaplane Base, a St. Cloud, Florida-based airport used by Jesse McNeil, the plane’s owner, picked up the signal.
Upon notification, Greg O’Neil, a retired pilot who claims to be McNeil’s friend, told the Rawlins Times on Tuesday that McNeil, a well-known author adventurer from New Hampshire, was en route to the San Juan Islands, in Washington State. According to the flight’s activity log, McNeil had spent the first half of this month in Florida, before making stops in Georgia, Missouri, Nebraska and finally Rawlins on early Monday afternoon.“He left here in fine shape and made his way across the country,” O’Neil said. “And after that, he picked up some friends along the way.”
McNeil purchased the 1977 four-seat “Lake Buccaneer” from another fellow pilot and friend July 29, according to retired pilot and friend Greg O’Neil. The high elevation of the Rawlins airport, O’Neil speculated, could be a leading factor behind the crash, saying McNeil’s type of aircraft does “better at lower elevations.”
“That’s pushing the airplane’s performance,” he said. “It demands fine attention to detail.”
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transport Safety Board were notified and are investigating, the RPD said.The condition of the survivors was unknown as of press time.“I’m sorry it happened to him,” O’Neil said. “We’re wishing him the best here from Florida.”