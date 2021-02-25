Local artist Caroline Pring rolls paint on to a print before having it pressed against a blank piece of paper during the 5th Annual Paint Slingers Street Festival Saturday, July 18, 2020, outside West Edge Collective in Cheyenne. The street festival, which continues through Sunday, includes 14 walls around downtown Cheyenne that are being painted with food trucks, chalk drawing contests and an art auction happening at West Edge Collective. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle