CHEYENNE – In an effort to create a vibrant gateway into downtown, the city’s Planning and Development Department has put forth several zoning efforts for the West Edge District.
City planners hosted a meeting Tuesday to receive public comments on the proposed zoning changes, which include decreasing parking requirements for new developments and implementing an overlay district to welcome a variety of businesses. The goal of the zoning district is to remove barriers to development, like the City Council process that’s required to rezone any plot of land.
“I’m hopeful that the West Edge will really anchor our downtown area,” Councilwoman Michelle Aldrich said during the meeting.
Currently, the West Edge District is zoned as light industrial, which doesn’t lend itself to all the types of businesses and shops that city staff and local leaders hope to see come online in that part of town. Having to apply for a zone change is time consuming for individual applicants – taking three to four months to go through the Planning Department and Cheyenne City Council.
“Those are some of the issues that we saw that were hindering development in the past,” Planning and Development Director Charles Bloom said.
A change to both mixed-use residential and mixed-use business is what’s currently being considered, with the goal of encouraging new housing, breweries, grocery stores and other aspects of a lively neighborhood.
By covering those zoning classifications under one overlay district, Bloom said more flexibility will be allowed for interested developers.
“In the Planning and Development Department over the last two-and-a-half years, we’ve been really focused on trying to remove that red tape and trying to utilize any of these infill development opportunities,” Bloom said. “And part of the goal of this overlay is to incentivize development and try to get people to utilize this overlay so they can develop the property.”
Additionally, the West Edge plan offers some design inspiration for developers to help curate the atmosphere of the neighborhood. City Planner Mark Christensen pointed to examples like Lotus Townhomes, Warehouse 21 and the West Edge Collective as developments that fit the vision for that area.
A focus also remains on pedestrian accessibility, with the desire for cafe zones, street furnishings, public art and “things like that really allow the pedestrians to interact with the place that they’re at,” Christensen said.
With the hope of creating a safe place for pedestrians and cyclists, the suggestion is to lessen the parking requirements for some establishments by up to 50%.
“We also felt this would be a good opportunity for the potential to brand – maybe (with) bicycle racks, as communities in places like Laramie do,” Christensen said.
To further this discussion and that of previous public meetings, the Planning and Development Department will host a work session on the overlay district for the West Edge next month.