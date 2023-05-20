CHEYENNE – On July 13, the Cheyenne Police Department will host the 14th annual Neighborhood Night Out, a community-building event designed to bring neighbors, businesses and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne.

CPD will kick off this year’s Neighborhood Night Out by hosting a Block Captain planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 1 at the Public Safety Center, located at 415 W. 18th St. Anyone interested in hosting a block party is encouraged to participate.

