Patchy dense fog formed early this morning and will impact travel
along Interstate 80 from the Summit to Cheyenne and Interstate 25
from the Colorado border to south of Whitaker. Visibilities will
be reduced to a quarter mile at times. The fog will dissipate after
8 AM. Motorists should be alert for rapidly reduced visibility over
short distances and reduce speeds.
Planning meeting June 1 for Neighborhood Night Out block captains in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE – On July 13, the Cheyenne Police Department will host the 14th annual Neighborhood Night Out, a community-building event designed to bring neighbors, businesses and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne.
CPD will kick off this year’s Neighborhood Night Out by hosting a Block Captain planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 1 at the Public Safety Center, located at 415 W. 18th St. Anyone interested in hosting a block party is encouraged to participate.
This meeting will be informational and feature an open discussion for sharing block party planning ideas. Each year, neighborhood “block captains” organize block parties featuring cookouts, live music and entertainment provided by neighborhood residents with the help of sponsoring Cheyenne businesses, churches and specialty groups.
“Neighborhood Night Out is a great way to get to know others in your community and have fun,” Public Information Officer Alex Farkas said in a news release. “When neighbors are able to meet and connect with one another and the officers that serve them, we are able to work together to prevent crime.”