CHEYENNE – Plans for a gymnastics facility have moved another step forward following the Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee's most recent meeting this week.
Members of the committee voted Monday to unanimously recommend approval of a professional services agreement between the city and TDSi – The Design Studio, Inc. for site development, engineering and architectural plans. The total appropriation for the contract is close to $293,000, with a goal to complete the engineering piece by July in order to go out for bid on construction.
Community Recreation and Events Department Director Jason Sanchez told the Finance Committee that the $293,000 will come out of his department’s budget, and they set aside a portion in anticipation of the contract.
When it comes to constructing a 30,000-square-foot facility that would be located west of the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center, Sanchez said they need the quote for construction before the city identifies and finalizes which pools of money are available for the project. However, there are dollars available from selling city parcels and a property the gymnastics program used to be housed in to Laramie County School District 1, as well as American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“This project has been in the works for quite some time now,” he said. “For our current program, we are using a gym in East Ridge School. We have approximately 400 kids in our program, with approximately 260 on the wait list.”
City Council member Ken Esquibel said that number showed the need for the building and why they’re looking at building a much larger facility in Cheyenne.
There have been opportunities to purchase a smaller building, but it would only serve the current program. Sanchez wants to remain focused on the future and provide athletes with not just a facility in which to practice, but one in which they can host state championships and large-scale competitions.
Although there was support expressed by committee members, the premise of a new building was questioned by some members of the public. The main point was that voters had rejected Proposition 11 on the 2021 sixth-penny sales tax ballot, which would have put $2 million toward a Cheyenne gymnasium and gymnastics facility for youth and adult programs.
The difference in whether it was built or not was 113 votes.
Stakeholders were assured it would not be county and city tax dollars from the sixth-penny sales tax elections used, and City Council member Jeff White added that it was largely residents outside city limits who voted against the project.
“We can only meet today’s needs, not tomorrow’s,” Sanchez said.
