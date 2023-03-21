Frontier Gymnastics facility

The city of Cheyenne has considered buying the former Frontier Gymnastics facility in north Cheyenne, but the head of Community Recreation and Events, Jason Sanchez, said it would only handle the program as it exists now. It wouldn't allow for growth or large-scale events.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – Plans for a gymnastics facility have moved another step forward following the Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee's most recent meeting this week.

Members of the committee voted Monday to unanimously recommend approval of a professional services agreement between the city and TDSi – The Design Studio, Inc. for site development, engineering and architectural plans. The total appropriation for the contract is close to $293,000, with a goal to complete the engineering piece by July in order to go out for bid on construction.



