CHEYENNE – Vitalant has launched a program to treat COVID-19 patients with blood plasma donated by people who have recovered from the disease.
Known as “convalescent plasma,” this blood component contains antibodies that may give patients an extra boost to fight their illness. Locally, and in coordination with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Vitalant is working to identify willing and qualified donors.
Currently, there are no vaccines or proven treatments for COVID-19. Although trials for a vaccine are underway, it is expected to be many months before one is approved. The Food and Drug Administration has identified and approved convalescent plasma treatment as an “emergency investigational new drug.” It is currently the only antibody treatment available to COVID-19 patients and, as such, is a promising new tool.
This form of investigational treatment may give the body more ability to fight against COVID-19 by using antibodies that are active against the disease. Vitalant is gearing up to help patients fight this novel infectious disease with the help of willing recovered COVID-19 patients from the communities that it serves.
Below are eligibility criteria for convalescent plasma donors:
• Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test
• Complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days
• Meet all other current FDA donor eligibility requirements to donate plasma
Additional tests or other criteria may also be required. In some instances, those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be able to donate, even if they did not have an initial laboratory test. Those who meet that criteria and want to donate plasma are encouraged to apply through the Vitalant website at Vitalant.org/covidfree. More information is also available by calling 866-CV-PLSMA (866-287-5762).
Vitalant will only accept donors who meet all FDA-required donor eligibility criteria and are symptom-free for at least 14 days. Potential donors can only donate if they have applied and have been accepted to the program. Donors cannot walk in for this procedure; they must first fill out the form at Vitalant.org/covidfree to begin the application process. Potential donors will then be contacted by Vitalant.