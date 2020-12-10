CHEYENNE – Seven members of Gov. Mark Gordon’s Platte Valley Mule Deer Local Area Working Group will meet virtually for the first time at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, to review the existing designation of the Platte Valley Mule Deer Migration Corridor and develop recommendations for the governor.
The Platte Valley Local Area Working Group comprises various sectors and are: Carbon County Commissioner John Espy (local government); Diana Berger and Chris Williams (agriculture); Kara Choquette and Pete Obermueller (industry); Joe Parsons and David Willms (wildlife/conservation/hunting); and Ed Glode (motorized recreation).
The working group will review the effectiveness of corridor designation on the migratory herd and make recommendations about additional opportunities for conservation. The designation is part of Gov. Gordon’s Executive Order 2020-1. The group will also examine the impacts of restrictions on development and use of lands encompassed in the designated corridor.
Members of the public may attend the meeting with an opportunity to comment at the end of the meeting. To attend, pre-register via the Working Group web page: https://sites.google.com/view/wywildlifemigrationadvisorygrp/platte-valley-local-area-working-group.