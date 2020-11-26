LARAMIE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold a virtual public meeting on the Platte Valley Mule Deer Migration Corridor Draft Biological Risk and Opportunity Assessment.
The document provides an overview of the conservation challenges and opportunities along the 80 miles in south-central Wyoming that make up one of the most crucial pathways in the state for spring and fall mule deer movements. The public is invited to join the virtual meeting, review the draft and submit comments.
The online Zoom meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8. Anyone interested in participating can preregister for the meeting and can view the draft assessment, watch a short video and submit official comments online. A hard copy of the comment form can be downloaded and mailed to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, c/o Embere Hall, 1212 S. Adams St., Laramie, WY 82070. Comments will be accepted until Dec. 15, and will contribute to the final assessment, slated to be completed in early 2021.
The Platte Valley Migration Corridor has been an official corridor since 2018, and was recognized as a designated migration corridor as part of Gov. Mark Gordon’s 2020 Migration Corridor Executive Order.
The Platte Valley is home to 12,000 mule deer that winter in the valley and move to summer ranges in the Snowy Range, Sierra Madres and foothills of North Park, Colorado. The corridor includes public and private lands. The top concern for the corridor is maintaining connectivity between seasonal ranges.