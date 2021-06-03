CHEYENNE – Wyoming Weed and Pest Council along with PlayCleanGo® are excited to kick off the third annual PlayCleanGo Awareness Week, June 5 –12, a week dedicated to highlighting the importance of stopping the spread of invasive species.
PlayCleanGo Awareness Week aims to educate recreationists about quick and easy ways to responsibly enjoy the outdoors without spreading invasive plants or pests.
Throughout the week, Wyoming Weed and Pest Council will join with PlayCleanGo to share information about invasive species and actionable steps that members of the public can take, whether they are out on a hike, boating, or working out in the pastures.
“Invasive insects and plant diseases cost the U.S. an estimated $40 billion annually in damages to trees, plants, crops, and related management efforts. They can threaten the economy, food supply, environment, and in some cases, even public health,” said Larry Smith, president, Wyoming Weed and Pest Council.
Invasive species are a major threat to native wildlife and ecosystems, with nearly 50 percent of endangered or threatened species at risk as the result of the spread. While often unintentional, people can spread invasive species with the items they move such as their boots, tires, boats, firewood, pets, horses, farming equipment, and more.
Whether out on the trail, or biking in your local park, here are six easy steps you can take to stop the spread of invasive species:
Clean your shoes, clothes, packs, and pets before and after exploring. Make sure you stay on designated trails.
Clean your horse’s hooves and feed them weed-free certified hay before your adventure.
Clean, drain, and dry your watercraft and angling equipment to stop aquatic hitchhikers.
Don’t move firewood. Buy it where you burn it and buy certified heat-treated firewood. Gather on site when permitted.
Before traveling to new areas, inspect and clean your trailers, off-road vehicles, and recreational vehicles with water or compressed air to remove mud, plant parts, and hidden pests.
Take the PlayCleanGo Pledge and invite your family and friends to do the same at PlayCleanGo.org.
For more information about what you can do to help stop the spread of invasive weeds and species, visit PlayCleanGo.org and be sure to take the pledge. For more information about Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, visit wyoweed.org.