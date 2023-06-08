Close-up of cheatgrass

Cheatgrass is the target of aerial herbicide spraying on the Pole Mountain area in the spring. This invasive grass species can take over an area and prevent native species from germinating.

 Amber Travsky/courtesy

CHEYENNE — Enjoying the great outdoors in Wyoming is one of the greatest perks of the West. Hiking, fishing and skiing all contribute to the culture of recreationists.

But the ecosystems that support that culture are susceptible to damage, especially from invasive species.

