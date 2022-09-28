Bria Hammock, Plein Air

Cheyenne artist Bria Hammock won Best in Show at Plein Air in the Parks for her painting, “Wind.” Courtesy

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council and Wyoming State Parks have announced the winners of the recently concluded Plein Air in the Parks event.

Held from Sept. 15-18 at Curt Gowdy State Park, this annual painting and drawing competition required artists to paint in a natural environment for the chance to win cash prizes.

