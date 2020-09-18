CHEYENNE – The PODER Academy Secondary School broke ground on the construction of its new gymnasium this week.
The school is in its fifth year of operation, and had to conduct physical education and extracurricular activities without a gymnasium for the past four years. Rande Pouppirt of Pouppirt Architects is the building owner, architect and general contractor.
“This is such an exciting time for the school and community,” Pouppirt said in a news release. “The teachers and students are diligently working every day, and they deserve a nice gymnasium. I’m glad that all parties could come together to make this happen.”
The PODER Academy Secondary School’s mission is to prepare students for college and beyond through rigorous academic and athletic programs, according to the release.