LARAMIE – All National Forest System roads on the Pole Mountain unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest will open for dispersed public use on Friday, May 21.
Ground conditions have dried enough for roads to sustain travel without damage to the public resource. This decision was made following weeks of consistent evaluation by U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service personnel.
The Forest Service would like to stress that even as roads dry and reopen, motorized users must stay on designated routes and may not travel off-road. Those traveling through the National Forest should pay attention to signage and refer to the Pole Mountain Motor Vehicle Use Map for details. MVUMs are free and may be obtained digitally at https://www.avenza.com.
Additional reminders for recreationists on Pole Mountain are that dispersed camping is only allowed in designated locations along the 700 Road (Vedauwoo Road), and that annual shooting restrictions are in effect. The seasonal shooting restrictions prohibit the discharge of firearms from March 31 to Sept. 10. Off-road or shooting violations can be reported at 307-745-2392.
Seasonal road closures on Pole Mountain are established and annual. Gates are closed Feb. 1 each year to protect roadbeds and natural resources from misuse and illegal off-roading, which has previously resulted in long-term damage.
The Laramie Ranger District is serving the public remotely and is available by phone. For more information, contact the District at 307-745-2300 or visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/mbr/home.