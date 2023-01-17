...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Box Butte County. In Wyoming, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne police detectives have arrested a third suspect in connection with a teen girl's death Jan. 9 on Dell Range Boulevard near Frontier Mall.
Sarah Heath, 26, of Burns was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact to manslaughter, furnishing alcohol to a minor (three counts) and possession of marijuana. She was booked into the Laramie County jail Tuesday morning without incident.
Through the investigation, officers learned that four individuals were traveling in a vehicle together at around 6 p.m. Heath was identified as the driver, while two other suspects, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were seated in the back, and the victim, Angelina Harrison, 16, was in the front passenger seat.
According to statements, Munguia and Nicholson were handling a firearm while the group was traveling on Dell Range Boulevard. Munguia reportedly fired the gun, striking Harrison. Heath pulled the vehicle over, and Nicholson fled on foot with the firearm. Heath then proceeded to the Frontier Mall parking lot and placed a call to 911.
This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.