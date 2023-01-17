Sarah Heath jail mug

Sarah Heath

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne police detectives have arrested a third suspect in connection with a teen girl's death Jan. 9 on Dell Range Boulevard near Frontier Mall.

Sarah Heath, 26, of Burns was arrested on charges of accessory after the fact to manslaughter, furnishing alcohol to a minor (three counts) and possession of marijuana. She was booked into the Laramie County jail Tuesday morning without incident.

