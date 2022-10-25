CHEYENNE – Cheyenne police officers are requesting assistance identifying a suspect seen in a security video taking money from a drop box outside of a local property management group.
The estimated value of the payments removed by the suspect is more than $9,000, according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department's Facebook page.
The video is time stamped at 7:46 p.m. on Oct. 2.
CPD encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact Officer Smith at 307-637-6546.
