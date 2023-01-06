Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Vanessa R. Munoz, 27, of Madison Avenue on a misdemeanor for interfering/obstructing at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 30 in the 1000 block of West 28th Street.
Steven D. Shuey, 38, of Ames Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for interference with an emergency call and domestic battery at 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 30 at his residence.
Angelo D. Trujillo, 22, of East 15th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Dominic F. Stalkup, 36, of Braehill Road for misdemeanor open container and public intoxication at 11:10 p.m. on Dec. 30 in the 4500 block of Ridge Road.
Benjamin Stevenson, 30, of Cheyenne Place for misdemeanor refusing to obey and public intoxication at 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 31 in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Anthony J. Seal, 39, of Marble Avenue for misdeamnor DUI (alcohol), interfering/obstructing and possession of marijuana more than a quarter of an ounce at 2:50 a.m. on Dec. 31. in the 800 block of Randall Avenue.
Alize Stands, 21, of West 17th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 8:25 a.m. on Dec. 31 in the 200 block of Hunters Way.
Ronald A. Romero Jr., 22, of Saddle Ridge Trail for a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 200 block of West 18th Street.
Dante Tenorio Jr., 30, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting over $300 and possession/use of drugs (controlled substance), as well as on a misdemeanor warrant for theft of less than $1,000 and damaging property at 7:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Janessa E. Matthews, 23, of King Arthur Way for felony strangulation of household member (serious injury) at 2 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Steven P. Munoz, 47, of Cheyenne for misdemeanor criminal trespassing and possession of marijuana at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Hot Springs Avenue.
Nathan B. Reilly, 40, of House Avenue for felony burglary at 4:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Garrett Street.
Brett M. Lieurance, 28, of Broken Wheel Court for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:15 p.m. Sunday at a redacted address.
Timothy W. McDonald, 46, of 11th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply and violation of a protection order. Also arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, no valid drivers license, careless driving, fleeing/eluding, failing to stop at a stop sign, no proof of liability insurance, duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle/property and expired or improper registration at 9:16 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Prebrican Avenue and East 5th Street.
Edward J. Ernste, 58, of McCallister Lane for misdemeanor simple assault at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of West Lincolnway.
Nicodemus D. Clawson, 24, of West 32nd Street for felony burglary and misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 31st Street and Reed Avenue.
Tessa M. Brown, 37, transient, on a misdemeanor for failure to appear at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Pioneer Avenue.
Kenneth L. Waters Jr., 33, of Andra Court on a misdemeanor hold for failure to comply with CAC or FCS at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 17th Street.
Solomon E. Nunez, 20, of a redacted address for felony second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault threat with weapon at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at a redacted address.
Jefferson L. Jordan, 37, of Greeley, Colorado, for on a misdemeanor hold for NCIC hit person, felony theft of more than $1,000, and misdemeanor for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office:
Savannah D. Lewis, 23, of Andra Court for misdemeanor DUI (.08 or greater as measured within two hours of stop) at 1:32 a.m. on Dec. 30 in the 4300 block of Converse Avenue.
Tiffany P. Potter, 37, of Whitney Road on a felony warrant for probation violation at 7:06 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 1900 block of Pioneer Avenue.
Adam P. Sailors, 47, of Dell Range Boulevard for misdemeanor DUI (.08 or greater as measured within two hours of stop) at 1:12 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Jesicha M. Strickland, 36, of Jefferson Road on a felony warrant for check fraud at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Jefferson Road.
Gabriel A. Trujillo, 19, of East 5th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay, failure to appear and probation violation at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Pioneer Avenue.
Alexis M. Larue, 25, of Locust Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Pioneer Avenue.
Roy L. Stewart Jr., 63, of Van Lennon Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and failure to comply at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Rosalind M. Bernhardt, 65, of Evans, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation and failure to pay, as well as misdemeanor DUS (for DWUI), failure to wear seatbelt, open container, and possession of crystal less than three grams at 8:28 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 5.7 on U.S. Highway 85.