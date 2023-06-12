Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jamie N. Wittman, 30, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at 6:46 p.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Nathan W. Cobb, 37, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Dillon Avenue.
Allen E. Hanke, 57, of 10th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol at 3:25 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Dillon Avenue.
Zachary R. Brown, 37, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic assault, false imprisonment and interference with an emergency call at 4 a.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Trevin Lesley, 22, of East 11th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Pryce R. Sanchez, 22, of Williams Street for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Javier Soto, 34, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery and felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) at 1:44 a.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Horacio Mancilla, 33, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor giving false identity at 1:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East 10th Street.
Ashley E. C. Bartel, 42, of Allison Road for misdemeanor possession of "powdery substance," no liability insurance, driving without a license and failing to maintain a lane at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Greeley Highway.
Jade K. Newman, 42, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:06 a.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Cameron D. Burke, 21, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury), DUI and fleeing/eluding at 12:34 a.m. Saturday at East Lincoln and Logan Avenue.
Dale E. Dalby, 53, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 7:41 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Sean F. Hall, 40, of Hickory Place on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:15 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Van Lennen Avenue.
Adam L. Trainer, 42, of West 8th Street on a felony district court warrant for failure to comply and felony theft (greater than $1,000) at 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West 5th Street.
Terry W. King, Jr., 32, of West 17th Street for felony notice of communications rejection at 10:38 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Lauren E. Miller, 39, transient, for misdemeanor littering at 9:40 a.m. Friday at West 17th Street and Snyder Avenue.
Andre N. Pendleton, 55, of Kornegay Court for felony failure to register as a sex offender at 1:49 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Lincolnway.
David J. Weber, 37, transient, for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, expired or improper registration, possession of an amphetamine type drug, drivers license violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:40 a.m. Friday at East 17th Street and Maxwell Avenue.
***
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff's Office:
Michael P. Lucas, 33, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor criminal entry (vehicle), destruction of property (less than $1,000) and theft (less than $1,000) at 10:58 p.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Conner M. Beitz, 23, of Southern View Drive for misdemeanor DUI at 2:33 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Avenue B.
Payton B. Riddick, 22, of Hayti, Missouri, for misdemeanor DUI at 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Garrell K. James, 33, of East 5th Street for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury), DUI (controlled substance), headlight equipment violation, superintendent speed zone violation, driving with a suspended license and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:41 a.m. Saturday at South Greeley Highway and East Jefferson Road.
Kirk Barnicle, 58, of Helen Avenue for misdemeanor DUI at 12:38 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Walterscheid Boulevard.
Savion M. Selby, 21, of Ridgeland Street on a felony warrant for assault (aggravated threat with a weapon) and a misdemeanor warrant for destruction of property (less than $1,000) at 9:55 p.m Friday at his residence.
Lisa M. Gish, 43, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 7:32 p.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Joshua A. Hays, 33, of Mary Way on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to pay at 7:30 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Eric A. Smith, 26, of 7th Street on a felony warrant for burglary at 11:50 a.m. Friday at Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Avenue.
Joseph A. Girone, 26, of Pattison Avenue on a felony warrant for burglary at 11 a.m. Friday at Laramie County jail.
Nigel D. Latham, 39, of Morningside Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 1 p.m. Friday at Laramie County jail.
***
Recently arrested by Wyoming State Highway Patrol:
Eric D. Golden, 38, of Troup, Texas, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, incapable) and lane use violation at 2:57 p.m. Friday at mile 9 of North-bound Interstate 25.