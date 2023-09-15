Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Faith D. Chavez, 28, of Griffith Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI, alcohol), refusing to obey and interfering/obstructing at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Brad A. Slizeski, 62, of Julianna Road for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor plate light violation at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at West Lincolnway and Thomes Avenue.
Joshua C. Osban, 43, of O’Neil Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 9:26 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Taylor N. Williams, 26, of Long Branch Loop on a felony warrant for theft at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Anthony W. Moralez, 48, of East Second Street for felony aggravated assault (threat with weapon) at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Bryant R. Montoya, 32, of 13th Street for misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance, on a felony warrant for destruction of property and on a misdemeanor warrant for failing to meet duty to stop at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Deming Drive and Walterscheid Boulevard.
Abe Haynes, 23, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession of marijuana (under 1/4 ounce) at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Nathan L. Messick, 31, of Baldwin Drive on felony warrants for burglary and destruction of property at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Mercadez A. Montoya, 27, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Michael A. Norwood, 48, transient, for felony burglary, misdemeanor destruction of property and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Campstool Road.
Mona R. Whiteface, 30, transient, for felony burglary at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Kennedy Road.
Donnie R. Sausedo, 46, transient, on a felony warrant for aggravated assault (with injury) at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Brandon D. McCoy, 35, transient, for felony possession of a Schedule I narcotic at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Stephen R. Shamblin, 23, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and possession/use of methamphetamine-type drugs at 3:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West 25th Street.
Chanda M. Davey, 37, of South Greeley Highway on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Gabriel E. Hernandez, 33, of East Ninth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Jefferson Road.
Maurice A. Bell, 39, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Nikita M. Johnson, 27, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Gregory G. Snyder, 61, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Lincolnway.
Stephen Peak, 39, of 17th Street on a felony hold for failure to comply at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne Treatment Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Dustin N. Reimer, 27, of Hacienda Court for misdemeanor refusal to provide identification to a police officer at 12:59 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
• • •
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Kevin A. McGregor, 60, of Mitchell Court on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and domestic battery at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Avenue C.
James W. Holley, 60, of Avenue C on misdemeanor warrants for DUI (alcohol), possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and reckless driving at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Sinh N. Tran, 67, of Oakland, California, for felony possession of marijuana at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 363.5 of eastbound Interstate 80.
Jay V. Jackson Jr., 77, of Gordon Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), possession of an open container of alcohol, suspended driver’s license and left turn position violation at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at South Greeley Highway and West Allison Road.
Jerry L. Woods Jr., 32, transient, for felony entry into an occupied structure, misdemeanor assault (battery) and destruction of property at 6:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Gordon Road.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Danille J. Gomez, 34, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol and controlled substance), careless driving, driving under suspension, insurance violation and possession of a controlled substance in plant form (less than 3 ounces) at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 4 on northbound Interstate 25.
