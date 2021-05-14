CHEYENNE – After facing cuts last year due to COVID-19, the Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue have proposed two of the most expensive budgets in the city for fiscal year 2022, including funding for an additional Community Service Officer, overtime for Cheyenne Frontier Days, three new firefighters and a 1% wage increase to bring firefighters back to pre-COVID-19 pay levels.
CPD’s proposed budget sits at $14.6 million, and CFR’s follows close behind at $11.75 million. For CFR, the largest increase from last year was seen in the Fire Suppression Division budget, with $531,920 to help fund the additional staff. That will bring the number of firefighters back up to 91, equal to pre-COVID-19 levels.
“Like for everyone else, 2020 was difficult on an epic scale,” CFR Interim Chief John Kopper said during a budget work session Friday. “I’m proud and thankful for our organization, for their sacrifices and continued professionalism. They continue to care for our community through emergency response, prevention and recovery efforts through this global pandemic.”
The current budget, along with a proposed $15.7 million sixth-penny sales tax infrastructure item, sets up Cheyenne Fire Rescue to better meet the community’s needs, Kopper said, though the budget still does not include funding for the public education division or public information officer.
That program was cut last year, but Kopper said he’d like to see it brought back in the future.
“This position is an interval to developing and maintaining a comprehensive life safety education program that enhances public awareness and community risk reduction efforts,” Kopper said.
Additionally, $10,000 was included in the budget this year because the Training Facility Live Fire building needs to be inspected, overtime would be increased to pre-pandemic levels, and $50,000 was included to restore CFR’s clothing budget, which was cut last year.
As Kopper laid out, the budget is broken down into 94.6% going to the salaries and benefits negotiated through the Collective Labor Agreement; 3% going directly toward fleet, labor, fuel and maintenance costs; 1% for utility costs for infrastructure, fire stations and the training facility; and finally, 1% is left for miscellaneous – office supplies, computers, subscriptions, medical supplies and equipment.
Cheyenne Police Department
CPD’s $14.6 million budget includes an almost $600,000 increase from last year, bringing overtime, professional development, ammunition and training budgets back to pre-pandemic levels. The Leadership Program, which was cut last year, was also brought back for 2022 for $10,000.
Some staffing changes did occur in the department, with the public information officer’s position shifting into the administration division, and one full-time and one part-time Community Service Officer being added to assist with the additional duties at the newly opened Municipal Court building, the Joseph M. Carey City Center. But CPD did not see any major changes in operation.
Finally, $117,000 was included this year to specifically fund overtime costs for Cheyenne Frontier Days. Previously, the costs were lumped into the overall overtime budget.
“This is a way to kind of capture the true cost of providing security there,” Police Chief Mark Francisco said.
That amount includes $67,000 from CFD to help pay for those costs, which was the number identified in a five-year agreement approved by the Cheyenne City Council.
Although last summer’s event was canceled for the first time in history, the council resolution reads, “CFD will pay the City of Cheyenne $50,000 for 2020, $67,000 for 2021, $73,700 for 2022, $77,050 for 2023, and $80,400 for 2024 to help offset added law enforcement burdens caused by the Frontier Days event.”