CHEYENNE – At approximately 5 p.m. Friday, a Cheyenne Transit bus collided with a motorcyclist at the intersection of North College Drive and East 12th Street, according to Cheyenne Police.

The motorcyclist, an unidentified 50-year-old man from Colorado, suffered critical injuries and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The bus driver was cooperative and remained on scene to assist officers with their investigation.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department. No other details about the crash were available Monday.

