CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police are investigating a reported shooting incident that took place Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 3:15 p.m. in the southwest area of Cheyenne. It was alleged that the occupants of at least two passenger vehicles were traveling through areas including Fox Farm Road, Walterscheid Boulevard and West College Drive while exchanging gunfire.
Responding officers were able to safely deescalate the situation and contact several people of interest, the release said. There were no injuries reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at 307-637-6525. Information can also be provided anonymously at 307-638-TIPS or at silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.
This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.