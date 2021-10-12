20211013-news-briefs-crash-1.jpg

An unidentified woman drove a vehicle through a display window of the Needs Inc. clothing store shortly after midnight Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. CPD is asking the public for help identifying and locating the driver. Courtesy

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a woman who drove through the display window of a local food pantry and clothing store early Tuesday morning.

"To the woman who felt compelled to donate her Subaru to Needs Inc. shortly after midnight, they're no longer taking vehicle donations. However, we do have your wallet and ID, so feel free to come on back over, and we can help you put together some of these puzzles you knocked off the shelves," the post reads.

CPD encouraged anyone who witnessed the crash or with information about the location of the driver to contact Officer John Maule at jmaule@cheyennepd.org.

In an early Tuesday morning Facebook post, Needs Inc. said its clothing store would be closed "for the foreseeable future."

"Please remember our donation hours are Monday and Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Unfortunately, we do not accept cars," the organization joked. "We are truly grateful for the support of the Cheyenne Police Department."

Those who would like to donate to Needs Inc. can do so through its Facebook page or by visiting needsinc.org/index.php/donate/.

