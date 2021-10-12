...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to
65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Much of Southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska
Panhandle including Cheyenne, Torrington, Pine Bluffs,
Scottsbluff, Bridgeport, Kimball, and Sidney.
* WHEN...Midnight MDT tonight until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Light snow showers could result in locally reduced
visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
An unidentified woman drove a vehicle through a display window of the Needs Inc. clothing store shortly after midnight Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. CPD is asking the public for help identifying and locating the driver. Courtesy
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a woman who drove through the display window of a local food pantry and clothing store early Tuesday morning.
"To the woman who felt compelled to donate her Subaru to Needs Inc. shortly after midnight, they're no longer taking vehicle donations. However, we do have your wallet and ID, so feel free to come on back over, and we can help you put together some of these puzzles you knocked off the shelves," the post reads.
CPD encouraged anyone who witnessed the crash or with information about the location of the driver to contact Officer John Maule at jmaule@cheyennepd.org.
In an early Tuesday morning Facebook post, Needs Inc. said its clothing store would be closed "for the foreseeable future."
"Please remember our donation hours are Monday and Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Unfortunately, we do not accept cars," the organization joked. "We are truly grateful for the support of the Cheyenne Police Department."