CASPER — Federal political action committees will likely have to follow state reporting requirements in the future if they’re supporting state and local candidates in Wyoming.

A bill that aims to close a reporting loophole for federal political action committees operating in Wyoming cleared its last hurdle in the House of Representatives on Thursday with a 38-24 vote. There were no amendments to the bill, and it’s been signed by the speaker of the House and Senate president. The legislation is now headed to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk for his signature or veto.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus