...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County,
Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PA High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 MPH or gusts
of 58 MPH or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Localized areas could see up to 12 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of the Nebraska Panhandle, and east central
and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, speaks during the morning session Feb. 14, 2023 in the Senate chamber.
CASPER — Federal political action committees will likely have to follow state reporting requirements in the future if they’re supporting state and local candidates in Wyoming.
A bill that aims to close a reporting loophole for federal political action committees operating in Wyoming cleared its last hurdle in the House of Representatives on Thursday with a 38-24 vote. There were no amendments to the bill, and it’s been signed by the speaker of the House and Senate president. The legislation is now headed to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk for his signature or veto.
In September, Campbell County Clerk Susan Saunders filed a complaint against the Coal Country Conservatives Political Action Committee over concerns that the PAC was not being transparent about how it spent its money. She asked the secretary of state and the Federal Election Commission to investigate the matter.
The Secretary of State’s office ended up dismissing Saunders’ complaint because of a loophole in Wyoming statute that allows federal PACs like Coal Country Conservatives to skirt around state reporting requirements, since they are already required to comply with federal reporting requirements.
This particular PAC supported Wyoming candidates in races from the statewide to the precinct level. Many of those candidates won their elections.
Senate File 40, sponsored by Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, specifies that federal PACs are only exempt from the state’s election reporting requirements if they are exclusively making contributions or expenditures for federal candidates or federal issues.
Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, brought an amendment to the bill on Thursday, which would have also exempted federal PACs from Wyoming’s election reporting requirements if they were spending $2,000 or less per candidate, per election in Wyoming.
The amendment, she explained, was meant to put “sideboards” on the bill so that it doesn’t go after small spenders. The amendment failed, however.
Some people have previously made the argument that the bill would hinder grassroots involvement in political campaigns.
Chair of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, pushed the same point on Thursday while speaking in support of Ward’s amendment.
“I think this is a good amendment because, as I mentioned on the first reading, this particular bill is creating a problem for the mom-and-pops, the individual citizens that want to pool their money together and make a big statement in an election,” said Bear, who was listed as a recommended candidate on a Coal Country Conservatives PAC voter guide.
Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne and a cosponsor of Senate File 40, questioned how the Secretary of State’s office would be able to investigate whether a PAC is keeping within those bounds if the PAC isn’t required to report to the state.
Bear said that information could be accessed through federal reporting, but Cody Republican Rep. Sandy Newsome argued that if a federal PAC chooses to be involved in elections throughout the state, then this information should be easily be accessible through Wyoming’s Secretary of State’s office, and those PACs should be held to the same expectations as ones at the state level.
“I think when they file as a federal PAC, and then impact elections in our state, that we should easily be able to access that information through our own Secretary of State’s website, and that these folks should have to report every dollar, just like we do as candidates,” Newsome said. “We don’t get a pass on $2,000 worth of expenditures, reporting those. We have to report, as candidates, all of those expenditures. In-state PACs have to report those expenditures. So, I think it’s reasonable that when an organization decides to file as a federal PAC that it have those same reporting requirements.”