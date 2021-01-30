LARAMIE – Donna Brazile, the former Democratic National Committee interim chair, bestselling author and a Fox News contributor, and Ana Navarro, former Republican strategist, co-host of ABC’s “The View” and a CNN political contributor, will discuss today’s political landscape and the future of the country Thursday, Feb. 11, through a virtual University of Wyoming presentation.
“An Afternoon of Conversation with Donna Brazile and Ana Navarro” will take place at 5:30 p.m.
The discussion was set to occur last March as part of the women’s suffrage 150th anniversary celebration, but due to COVID-19 concerns, it was rescheduled. The event will be part of UW’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue Feb. 8-12.
Brazile and Navarro’s talk is sponsored by UW’s School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice; the College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Office; the Milward L. Simpson Fund and the School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies; the departments of Communication and Journalism, English, and Criminal Justice and Sociology; as well as the College of Law.
For more information about the virtual talk, call Jacquelyn Bridgeman, the director of UW’s SCGSJ and the Kepler Professor of Law, at 307-766-5259 or email jbridge@uwyo.edu.