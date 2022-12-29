CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature will start a new session on Jan. 10 with the opinions of small business owners on four issues ready to contribute to the debate.
As it does every year, the National Federation of Independent Business polls its members on state and federal issues affecting their right to own, operate and grow their businesses. Results from the annual polls help center NFIB’s lobbying positions in Cheyenne and in Washington D.C.
“State legislators will once again have to grapple with two issues making return engagements,” said Tony Gagliardi, NFIB’s Wyoming state director. “Our small-business-owning membership is clear on both: No to limiting pharmacy choice and no to a vehicle-miles-traveled tax.”
Poll results were as follows:
Should Wyoming replace the current tax on motor fuel with a vehicle miles traveled (VMT) tax to fund future highway and road construction and maintenance?Eighty-four percent of members said no, while 6% said yes. Ten percent were undecided.
Should individuals be allowed to choose the pharmacy of their choice for their prescription drugs? Ninety-seven percent of members said yes. Only 3% said no.
Should the Wyoming Legislature extend postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to 12 months? Sixty-six percent of members said no, while 22% said yes. Twelve percent were undecided.
Should Wyoming prohibit its state agencies from doing business with financial institutions that adhere to principles advocated by environmental and social justice groups? Eighty percent of members said yes, and 11% said no. Nine percent of members were undecided.
Keep up with the latest Wyoming small business news at nfib.com/WY.