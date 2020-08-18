Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for Wyoming’s primary election. Every person who is in line by 7 p.m. will be given the chance to vote.
Those who haven’t registered to vote before today may do so at the vote center.
Employers are reminded that by state law employees who do not have three or more consecutive non-working hours during the times polls are open are allowed one hour off to vote. The hour off shall not be a meal hour, but it may be selected at the convenience of the employer.
Failure to allow employees time off to vote can result in a misdemeanor criminal charge being filed, with a possible fine of up to $1,000.
Candidates and their supporters are reminded that the state’s electioneering laws prevent any form of campaigning within 100 yards of polling places.
Voters are welcome to cast their ballots at any of the following seven vote centers:
- David R. Romero Park, 1317 Parsley Blvd.
- Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave.
- Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center, 1230 W. Eighth Ave.
- North Christian Church, 2015 Tranquility Road
- Laramie County Community College, CCI Building, 1400 E. College Drive
- Event Center at Archer, 2801 Archer Parkway
- Pine Bluffs Community Center, 708 Lawson St.
Additional election information can be found online at elections.laramiecountyclerk.com and sos.wyo.gov/Elections/.
Information about candidates, including bios and Q&As in their own words, can be found at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s website at election.wyomingnews.com.