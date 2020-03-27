CHEYENNE – Access to a portion of 24th Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 27, to allow for CRMC’s old MRI machine to be removed from the hospital’s medical imaging department.
According to a news release, 24th Street will be closed north of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center between House and Warren avenues.
The parking lot and main entrance to CRMC’s cancer center will still be accessible via Evans Avenue and 24th Street.
CRMC’s north entrance is currently closed due to safeguards put in place earlier this month as part of the hospital’s response to COVID-19. CRMC received a new state-of-the-art MRI machine earlier this year, and the older machine has since been retired from use.