CHEYENNE – There are currently 69 documented positive cases of COVID-19 in Laramie County as of Friday, April 17.
A total of 66 of the positive individuals are residents of Cheyenne, with one each from Burns, Albin and Pine Bluffs, according to a news release. Laramie County has 26 additional probable cases, which means they have had close contact with a positive individual and are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
At this time, 32 individuals in the county have recovered, and 37 are still considered active cases. In addition to the new cases, more than 178 individuals who have had contact with these patients have been placed into quarantine to monitor for possible symptoms. The first COVID-19 associated death occurred in Laramie County this week.
The public health order issued by Dr. Stan Hartman, Laramie County health officer, was allowed to expire Friday, April 17. However, the orders issued by Gov. Mark Gordon are still in place until April 30, unless further extended by the governor. The Laramie County order mirrored what is included in Gordon’s orders.