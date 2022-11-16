...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Upper North Platte River Basin, Laramie Valley and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Falling and blowing
snow will create very low visibilities. Hikers, hunters and
snow mobilers could easily become disoriented and lost. The
cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Volunteer Julie Stewart-Anderson uses an American Flag in one hand and a Wyoming flag in the other to direct voters at North Christian Church in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Stewart-Anderson has been volunteering as an election judge for 11 or 12 years and keeps the flags in a box at the location for each election cycle. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The 2022 general election in Laramie County ran smoothly, with 30,211 voters, representing just over 63% of registered voters, casting their ballots, according to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee’s report to the county canvassing board on Friday, Nov. 11.
Lee reported that while the county’s turnout was lower than recent midterm elections, Laramie County’s voter registration numbers were higher going into the November election due heavy turnout in the 2020 presidential election.
Lee reported that Laramie County saw nearly 1,000 new registered voters on Nov. 8 who were able to register and vote because of Wyoming’s same-day voter registration law.
A total of 30,211 voters cast ballots – 2,733 more than the August primary. Just over 63% of registered voters voted. Forty-nine percent (14,823) of voters cast their ballots early (either in person in the atrium or by absentee ballot). Of the 14,823 citizens who voted before Election Day, 69% voted early in the atrium. Ninety-three percent of those receiving absentee ballots returned them in time to be counted. (Absentee mail ballots: 4,549 received; 1,345 used drop box)
Urban vote centers reported being busy throughout the 12-hour day, with Storey Gym having the most voters (3,316) followed by North Christian Church (2,621) and Kiwanis Community House (2,305). Pine Bluffs had fewer than 1,000 voters.
Lee reported there were occasional issues with ballot marking devices in some locations, which produced faded or smudged marks that could not be read by the ballot scanner. Pollworkers spoiled the unreadable ballots and issued new ones to the small number of affected voters, who were then able to cast their votes. As a contingency, the clerk’s office dispatched additional voting machines to Storey Gym and Kiwanis Community House.
To facilitate the tabulation of ballots in vote centers and the processing of election night results, the clerk’s office deployed additional ballot scanners for the general election. Additional staff were also trained in anticipation of increased voter participation.