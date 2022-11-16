Cheyenne voting turnout

Volunteer Julie Stewart-Anderson uses an American Flag in one hand and a Wyoming flag in the other to direct voters at North Christian Church in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Stewart-Anderson has been volunteering as an election judge for 11 or 12 years and keeps the flags in a box at the location for each election cycle. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The 2022 general election in Laramie County ran smoothly, with 30,211 voters, representing just over 63% of registered voters, casting their ballots, according to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee’s report to the county canvassing board on Friday, Nov. 11.

Lee reported that while the county’s turnout was lower than recent midterm elections, Laramie County’s voter registration numbers were higher going into the November election due heavy turnout in the 2020 presidential election.


