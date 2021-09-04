LARAMIE – One of the top priorities on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland this past year was post-wildfire restoration work, as well as addressing ongoing challenges related to erosion, flooding and debris flows in burned areas.
That work is now substantially complete and includes the large-scale treatment of invasive species, signage and fencing repair, culvert clearing, road and trail restoration, and hazard tree removal, according to a news release.
A wide variety of U.S. Forest Service staff cumulatively worked over 2,420 days on post-wildfire efforts. That total becomes even larger when the work of partners, contractors and youth crews are factored in.
Highlights include:
Aerial cheatgrass treatment on over 10,000 acres of the Mullen Fire burned area in the North Platte River drainage.
Over 23 miles of trail stabilization within the East Troublesome burned area
Nearly 3,000 trees cleared from trails in the East Troublesome burned area, and 540 drains built or improved
Over 260 miles of roads and 30 miles of trails repaired in the Mullen Fire burned area
Six high-use trails, including Mad Creek and the Continental Divide Trail, in the Middle Fork Fire burned area were cleared and maintained, with drainage improvement and hazard tree mitigation
With the completion of this work, Forest Service staff are now confident that hazards have been reduced enough to fully lift the area closure for the 2020 East Troublesome Fire in Grand County, Colo. Area closures for the 2021 Black Mountain, Morgan Creek and Muddy Slide wildfires do remain in place.
Stage I fire restrictions are still in effect across the entire forest. This includes National Forest System lands in Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties in northwest Colorado, as well as Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte and Weston counties in Wyoming.