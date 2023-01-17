20230110 DanZwonitzer01-ms.jpg

Rep. Dan Zwonitzer is sworn in during the opening session of the 67th Wyoming Legislature in the House chamber on Jan. 10, 2023, in Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — A bill that extends postpartum Medicaid coverage up to a year for mothers passed successfully through another House committee Tuesday afternoon.

It was re-referred after the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee approved it on a 5-4 vote last week and sent it to the House Appropriations Committee due to its fiscal note. The extension requires close to $1.9 million per year and will be matched by federal funds.

