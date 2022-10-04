CHEYENNE – Almost 11,000 pounds of potatoes have been harvested and put into bags to be donated to people in Wyoming who do not have enough food, it was just announced. This is some 3,000 more pounds than was collected in a similar manner last year.

The most recent gathering of this food took place on Sept. 24 at the University of Wyoming-affiliated Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center near Lingle, according to a Monday news release. In what is called a "potato dig," the food was donated to the Food Bank of Wyoming, that organization said.

