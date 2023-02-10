20230110 MikeYin01-ms.jpg

Rep. Mike Yin, R-Jackson, listens during the opening session of the 67th Wyoming Legislature in the House chamber on Jan. 10 in Cheyenne. Yin brought forward three bills related to child care that died in the first half of the general session.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Only one bill directly addressing child care in Wyoming made it all the way through the House of Representatives, but some lawmakers hope it is not the end of the conversation.

Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, is among the state lawmakers interested in providing more opportunities for early childhood care and development. He brought forward three unique bills that died in the first half of the general session. Two of his bills were voted down by a large majority in the Committee of the Whole, and one never made it onto the floor before deadline.

