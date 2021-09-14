...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
WEDNESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
POW-MIA proclamation event to take place Friday morning
CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins will read and sign a POW-MIA proclamation this Friday, beginning at 9 a.m., on the east side of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., in the area known as Constitution Square.
The city of Cheyenne recognizes the POW-MIA flag designed by Newt Heisley in 1972 as the symbol for our nation’s concern and commitment to resolving as fully as possible the fates of Americans still prisoner, missing and unaccounted for from all U.S. wars.
The city recognizes the sacrifice of all American servicemen and women who have given their lives and those whose whereabouts remain unknown and also recognize POW-MIA family members who continue to carry the burden of their personal loss. The number of American MIAs from all U.S. wars exceeds 81,000.