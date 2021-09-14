CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins will read and sign a POW-MIA proclamation this Friday, beginning at 9 a.m., on the east side of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., in the area known as Constitution Square.

The city of Cheyenne recognizes the POW-MIA flag designed by Newt Heisley in 1972 as the symbol for our nation’s concern and commitment to resolving as fully as possible the fates of Americans still prisoner, missing and unaccounted for from all U.S. wars.

The city recognizes the sacrifice of all American servicemen and women who have given their lives and those whose whereabouts remain unknown and also recognize POW-MIA family members who continue to carry the burden of their personal loss. The number of American MIAs from all U.S. wars exceeds 81,000.

