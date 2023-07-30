Coal train-Powder River Basin

A coal train rolls past a truck-and-shovel coal mining operation in the Powder River Basin north of Gillette on Sept. 2, 2022.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

Gillette News Record

GILLETTE — Powder River Basin coal production dipped last quarter as demand cooled due to lower natural gas prices and higher utility stockpiles, despite the mines finding long-awaited improvement from railway companies.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus